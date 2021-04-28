Supreme Court affirms block of key PolyMet mine permit

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo is a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. An internal investigation has found that the Environmental Protection Agency mishandled its oversight of permits for what would be Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine, according to the federal agency's inspector general.The findings describe a flawed review of two permits issued for the $1 billion mine that PolyMet Mining Corp. wants to build near lakes Babbitt and Hoyt. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's reversal of a critical mining permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, handing environmentalists a victory in the long-running battle over the $1 billion project, though the company also declared a win.

The court said the state Department of Natural Resources should have set a fixed period for the permit to mine, rather than leaving it open-ended. It ordered the agency to determine and set an appropriate term.

“In layman’s terms, the PolyMet permit to mine just went boom. It was overturned and it starts over. What that means is the DNR is going to start from scratch,” said Paula Maccabee, an attorney for WaterLegacy, one of the groups fighting the project.

The court also ordered the DNR to conduct a trial-like proceeding known as a “contested case hearing” to gather more evidence on whether a bentonite clay lining for the mine's waste basin would prevent acid mine drainage and keep pollution contained. The justices said there is no evidence in the record that it would be effective.

PolyMet also framed the decision as a “big win,” because the Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeals’ order for an open-ended contested case hearing, instead limiting it to the specific issues of the liner. The high court ruled that the DNR generally has broad discretion to decide whether a contested case hearing is useful in a permit decision.

“A careful review of the Minnesota Supreme Court’s opinion shows that the Court decided the vast majority of issues in PolyMet’s favor — including the most significant legal issue concerning the DNR’s discretion to determine whether a contested case hearing will aid the agency," the company said. "The claims of a ‘win’ by opponents of our project simply do not withstand scrutiny.”

Maccabee said the ruling on the contested case hearing, which was narrower than opponents had sought, was “not trivial” because it would force the DNR to better deal with long-term water pollution concerns. She said opponents would try to raise broader environmental issues during the hearing.

“Today, the Supreme Court hit the reset button on PolyMet," Kathryn Hoffman, CEO of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, said in a statement. "Now it’s up to Governor (Tim) Walz and his agencies to make better decisions and protect Minnesotans and the water they depend on.”