What to watch during Biden's 1st big speech to Congress

FILE - In this April 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress, a prime-time speech on Wednesday night on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden will use the speech before lawmakers and a broader viewing audience to talk about what he's accomplished in the opening months of his presidency and to lay out his other domestic and foreign policy priorities.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN I WATCH OR LISTEN TO BIDEN?

The speech is set for 9 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast by the major networks and cable news TV channels. The White House plans to stream it at WH.gov/live, as well as on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. Live coverage will also be provided by C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org. NPR is streaming the speech on its website, npr.org, and on its app, in addition to offering live coverage to its member radio stations.

Ad

HOW WILL THE SETTING BE DIFFERENT BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC?

Attendance is limited to allow for social distancing, meaning there won't be any visuals of lawmakers and others sitting shoulder to shoulder during the address. Just about 200 of the 535 members of Congress received tickets to attend and they aren't allowed to bring guests.

With the House out of session, many Republicans from that chamber are expected to skip the event, making it more likely that Biden will end up addressing a mostly friendly Democratic audience. Senators are in town, but some Republicans from that chamber are expected to skip the speech, too. Sen. John Cornyn, a member of the GOP leadership from Texas, said he plans to watch from his couch. Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, a member of House GOP leadership, said he was giving his ticket to a freshman lawmaker.

The majority of Biden's Cabinet members will listen from home. Just Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be on hand to represent the executive branch of government. Chief Justice John Roberts will represent the judicial branch, with other Supreme Court justices similarly staying away.

Ad

With guests banned this year, some lawmakers — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi among them — have invited “virtual” guests.

Ad