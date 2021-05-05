Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a New York Police Department's counterterrorism officer stands outside St. Patrick's Cathedral wearing a body camera in New York. Portland, Ore., which has become the epicenter of racial justice protests, is one of the few major U.S. cities where police do not have body cameras. City leaders and police have advocated for the use of body cameras which proponents say promote accountability. But officials say the department does not have the funds, following the mayor and City Council's decision to cut millions of dollars from the police bureau's budget in 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two police officers raised their weapons while sheltering behind a tree in a Portland park. They yelled at a homeless man to put up his hands. Moments later, two shots rang out. The man collapsed onto the grassy field.

A replica gun with an orange tip was found at the scene on April 16. But some key details are unclear, including whether the fake weapon was in Robert Delgado’s possession during the deadly encounter, or if he pointed it at officers.

Police have been tight-lipped, citing an ongoing investigation, and the only video from the scene — 11 minutes of footage taken by bystanders, not officers — shows just a portion of what happened.

Portland, which has become an epicenter of racial justice protests, is one of the few major U.S. cities where police are not required to wear body cameras, while elsewhere such footage is increasingly being released to provide an unaltered view of deadly incidents.

For years, city leaders and Portland police have advocated for the use of body cameras, stating they promote accountability and transparency.

But officials say the department lacks the funds following city leaders' decision last year to cut millions from its budget amid local and national calls to reform policing systems by “defunding” law enforcement and shifting money to other efforts.

“It’s gotten to the point now, if you don’t have a body cam policy, people wonder why," said Geoffrey Alpert, a criminal justice professor at the University of South Carolina. "And while it’s really expensive, I think it’s important to get these things down on video as much as possible because otherwise we’re relying on written reports and then they can be inconsistent and not be remembered as well."

Delgado's family is relying on bystander video, police radio transmissions, photos and witness testimony to try to piece together what happened. Officer Zachary DeLong killed Delgado, 46, after responding to Lents Park on reports of a man “quick drawing” and holding what looked like a handgun. He shot Delgado from a distance of about 90 feet (27 meters).

