Biden tells Griner's wife he's working to get her home

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday. The proceedings that are scheduled to begin Friday come about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday. In the letter, Brittney Griner told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. She has been detained for four months.

The WNBA star is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.