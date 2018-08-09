5 Democrats for Florida governor meet at town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The five major Democratic candidates for Florida governor will be appearing side by side for possibly the last time before the Aug. 28 primary.

Jacksonville University and WJXT will host the candidates Thursday night in a town hall format.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, billionaire Jeff Greene, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando-area businessman Chris King will participate in the event.

The five candidates will appear together at the beginning and end of the event but take questions separately while the others are off stage.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott can't seek re-election due to term limits and is instead challenging Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam are seeking the Republican nomination.

