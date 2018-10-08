After meeting delay, Rosenstein flying with President Trump to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will fly with President Donald Trump on Air Force One on Monday to a police chiefs' conference in Orlando.

The flight may give Trump and Rosenstein their most extensive conversation since last month's news reports that Rosenstein had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.

The reports, which Rosenstein denied, fueled speculation that Rosenstein might be fired or resign.

Rosenstein and Trump had been expected to meet at the White House days later, but that meeting was put off so that the president could focus on a confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump will speak at the International Association Chiefs of Police conference in Orlando.

