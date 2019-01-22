Alyssa Milano: 'The red MAGA hat is the new white hood'

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted Sunday that "the red (Make America Great Again) hat is the new white hood," apparently comparing supporters of President Donald Trump to Ku Klux Klan members.

Milano's full tweet said, "The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp."

Milano tweeted several times Saturday about the confrontation between high school students and a Native American veteran at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Some of the students were wearing red MAGA hats.

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood.



Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

The original video drew backlash because it appeared the veteran was being treated disrespectfully. However, the encounter was revealed to be more complicated than first presented, with accounts from a student, the veteran and other videos painting a different picture.

Milano is an outspoken critic of Trump.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.