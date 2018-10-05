Andrew Gillum supporter describes Florida as 's***hole'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic nominee for Florida governor Andrew Gillum's running mate was put in an awkward situation during a conference call with reporters when a banker invited to speak used a curse word to describe the state.

The word? "S***hole," the same one President Donald Trump is accused of using to describe African countries and other regions in a private comment.

Orlando-area bank CEO Ken LaRoe used the term during a Thursday conference call with Gillum's running mate, Chris King. He used it to describe the state's efforts to help the elderly, mentally ill and developmentally disabled.

King said the comment was inappropriate, and LaRoe apologized for the remark later in the call.

Still, it gave Republicans a reason to express outrage. State party Chairman Blaise Ingoglia issued a statement asking why Gillum surrounds himself with people who have contempt for Florida.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.