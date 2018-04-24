Brevard to discuss whether county workers can carry guns on the job

VIERA, Fla. - Brevard County Commissioner John Tobia says he wants to allow county employees with concealed weapons permits to bring their guns to work -- something that now is prohibited under county policy.

Tobia said he plans to introduce his proposal at the County Commission's meeting on Tuesday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

"As an adamant supporter of the Second Amendment, I believe that citizens’ constitutional rights should not be infringed upon when they decide to work for Brevard County," Tobia said. "I will fight to ensure that employees have the ability to defend themselves."

Tobia said he has been examining various county policies, and felt this was one that needs to change.

The current county policy, most recently confirmed by county commissioners in 2015, expressly prohibits county employees who are not in law enforcement or security from carrying weapons on the job.

Part of that policy, which is called "Zero Tolerance for Workplace Violence," reads: "No employee shall possess or use any weapon or firearm on Brevard County property or in Brevard County vehicles. The exception is law enforcement or security personnel engaged in official duties, training or activities; and for citizens and employees with legally owned firearms inside or locked to a privately owned motor vehicle in a parking lot, as provided by Florida statute."

Tobia's proposal would change that, allowing those with concealed weapons permits to carry while on the job, in most cases.

But it would not apply to places where non-law enforcement personnel already are barred from carrying weapons under state statute, such as in courthouses, police stations, jails, career centers and polling places, as well as at County Commission meetings.

Under the current version of Tobia's proposal, "possession of a single handgun or Taser is permitted when an employee is properly licensed" to carry a concealed weapon. The employee "must retain control of the weapon, on their person, at all times" and must keep it concealed. The weapon cannot be left in an unoccupied county vehicle.

The employee would not be permitted to carry a weapon "during a workday in which there is a reasonable possibility that his/her duties will include being within a facility in which possession of such weapon is prohibited under law," according to his proposal.

Additionally, the county manager or a designee of the county manager can "prohibit the possession of weapons … for specified classes of employees, upon a finding that there is a particularized nature of duties or circumstances which renders the carrying of such weapon impractical or unsafe."

Tobia emphasized that his proposal is a draft, and could be revised before the April 24 meeting.

Brevard County Human Resources Director Jerry Visco said the policy change, if approved, would cover the more than 2,200 employees of the departments that are overseen by the County Commission.

Such County Commission policies do not affect employees of the county's five elected "constitutional officers" -- the clerk of courts, property appraiser, sheriff, supervisor of elections and tax collector.

Tobia's proposal also would not apply to Brevard Public Schools employees.

Visco said the proposal is an initiative of Tobia, adding that he has not received any other requests for such a policy change.

Visco said Tobia asked him if such a change would affect the county's insurance rates, and Visco said he had no indication that those rates would be affected.

If county commissioners approve the policy change, Tobia is proposing that it take effect within 60 days.

The county policy banning employees from bringing guns to work was most recently reviewed by county commissioners on April 28, 2015, when it was unanimously approved without debate.

The County Commission at the time included two people still on the board -- Jim Barfield and Curt Smith. The other three -- Andy Anderson, Robin Fisher and Trudie Infantini -- no longer are on the commission, although Infantini this year is challenging Smith for his seat in a Republican primary.

The County Commission meeting to discuss Tobia's proposal begins at 9 a.m. at County Commission Meeting Room at the Brevard County Government Center at 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Building C in Viera.

