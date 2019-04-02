Chinese woman charged with illegally entering Mar-a-Lago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Federal agents say a woman carrying Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware lied to gain admission to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend during his Florida visit.

Court documents allege 32-year-old Yujing Zhang told a Secret Service agent Saturday she was a Mar-a-Lago member there to use the pool. Agents say a club manager thought Zhang was the daughter of a member and agents admitted her.

Agents say Zhang's story changed inside, telling a receptionist she was there for a Chinese American event. No such event was scheduled. Agents were summoned and they say Zhang began arguing during an interview. They say a thumb drive in her possession contained malware.

She's being held on charges of lying to agents and illegal entering. Her attorney declined comment.



