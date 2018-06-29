Daylight saving time all year, other Florida laws that start July 1

Our bodies may never adjust to springing forward: A group of German researchers say that we as humans forget that there is a biological clock that is as old as living organisms. The group's study found that our body has no trouble when we…

Over 100 new Florida laws are scheduled to go into effect on Sunday, bringing with them some significant changes.

Gov. Rick Scott signed over 193 laws during the state's legislative session, which ended in March. Many of those laws go into effect Sunday, with some starting later on in 2018 or even in 2019.

Florida gets its own timezone, maybe

One of those laws, the Sunshine Protection Act, would put Florida in a new time zone -- the law dictates that Florida shall observe daylight saving time year-round, instead of only half of the year. The act, which was already passed in Florida Legislature, may not necessarily go into effect when daylight saving time ends Nov. 4.

Federal law prohibits a state from changing time zones without either a statute passed by Congress or the secretary of transportation issuing regulations. Florida lawmakers are seeking congressional approval, which has not occurred for a time zone change in over 60 years.

One of Scott's main arguments in favor of the act is to keep Florida sunny year-round, which he said will boost tourism. It's not clear when when the Congress will discuss the issue.

Law targeting opioid use

Legislators passed a bill that will limit most painkiller prescriptions to a three-day supply in response to the opioid crisis killing at least 16 Floridians every day.

Scott signed the bill -- a top priority of the Republican governor and Legislature -- in March in Manatee County, which suffered the most deaths in Florida in 2016 from fentanyl analogs. These synthetic versions of fentanyl were designed for veterinary use and can be 5,000 times more lethal than heroin.

Child marriage -- finally -- illegal in Florida

It will soon be illegal in Florida for anyone under the age of 17 to get married under a new state law that bans child marriages.

The legislation was a compromise between the House and Senate. The Senate originally passed a bill that banned the marriage of anyone under 18, but the House wanted exceptions for some 16- and 17-year-olds when there's a pregnancy.

The bill signed by Scott would set limits on the marriage of 17-year-olds. While pregnancy won't be a factor, anyone marrying a 17-year-old couldn't be more than two years older and minors would need parental consent.

Tampa CBS affiliate 10News brought up the issue to state lawmakers, highlighting the story of Sherry Johnson. She was raped as a child, impregnated by age 10 and was married to her rapist by age 11.

The multibillion-dollar state budget

Other laws scheduled to take effect Sunday will produce more immediate results, including the $89 billion state budget. The new budget increases day-to-day public school spending by nearly $485 million and increased spending on Medicaid and the state's subsidized children's health insurance program.

New benefits for first responders

Under a new law, Florida will expand workers compensation benefits so first responders can get coverage for post-traumatic stress disorder. The new law eliminates the mandate that a physical injury must accompany the PTSD diagnosis. Scott signed the bill into law at the Tampa Firefighter Museum.

One week after the Florida House unanimously approved workers compensation wage benefits for first responders diagnosed with PTSD, the wife of Pulse first responder Gerry Realin said reports from News 6 made the difference in getting the law passed.

Jessica Realin made nearly a dozen trips to Tallahassee along with other first responders’ families to testify before House and Senate subcommittees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

