DeSantis campaign refocusing as voting begins in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Ron DeSantis is refocusing his campaign for Florida governor just as ballots are arriving in voters' mailboxes.

DeSantis stumbled out of the gate after the Aug. 28 primary while Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum immediately generated enthusiasm.

Gillum has brought in Susie Wiles to revitalize his campaign with just a month to go. She turned around Gov. Rick Scott's campaign in 2010 and was President Donald Trump's Florida chairwoman.

DeSantis brought in the help just before 2.6 million vote-by-mail were shipped out.

Although Gillum is still seen as having more enthusiasm, there are signs DeSantis is turning things around. After a series of lackluster campaign events, he was met by a wildly energetic crowd in Tampa last week that roared as he came on stage.

