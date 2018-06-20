Donating to help immigrant families? Here are nonprofits that provide assistance

Angelica (who didn't want her last name used) enters the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry, where the U.S. and Mexico border meet, with her granddaughter to ask for asylum on June 20, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As the outrage over children separated from their parents who are illegally entering the U.S. continues to grow, donation sites are popping up to help the children and families. However, how will donations reach the thousands of people seeking asylum into the U.S.?



News 6 collaborated with Public Good, an organization that vets nonprofits for journalism and media organizations, to find trusted organizations to help migrants legally navigate the complicated process of applying for asylum and U.S. residency.



If people crossing the border are detained, both children and adults must await to apply for asylum and appear before an immigration judge.

With a shortage of U.S. immigration judges, children and adults can wait weeks or months before their day in court. Unlike criminal courts, children accused of violating immigration laws are not appointed an attorney and appear alone, including children less than 5 years old, reports the Washington Post.



Several pro-bono organizations including the National Immigration Legal Center and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, or MALDEF, can help children find attorneys so they are not forced to fend for themselves as they face adult immigration charges.

Donations to these organizations will go toward litigation efforts, community outreach, educational programming and public policy work.



Public Good also recommends donating to the American Refugee Committee (ARC) and RefugeeOne, both of which provide support to people fleeing countries with conflict and crisis.

