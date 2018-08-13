Early voting kicks off in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Early voting ahead of Florida's primary election is underway in some counties.

Early voting started Monday in 18 counties, including several large counties such as Orange, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach. Other counties start in the coming week.

Florida's primary is Aug. 28.

The top races are the gubernatorial primaries. Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessmen Jeff Greene and Chris King are the Democratic candidates. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are the Republicans. There are also Cabinet primaries.

Early voting must begin 10 days before election day, but counties can add extra days. Polls must be open at least eight hours daily.

Mail-in voting has already begun. The state says more than 571,000 votes have been cast.

