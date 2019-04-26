Florida bill to allow street racing arrests without warrants goes to governor's desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida law enforcements agencies' fight against illegal street racing just got a little help with new legislation unanimously approved Friday by the Florida Senate in Tallahassee.

The bill, which was sponsored by state Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, will allow police to make arrests at the scene without a warrant as long as there is probable cause.

Lt. Mike Crabb, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, said the law gives officers a badly needed advantage to stop illegal street racing.

“We are looking forward to using probable cause now to make arrests for street racing," Crabb said. "This dangerous and illegal activity is putting our citizens and the racers themselves in danger.”

Crabb said the work by Stewart and state Rep. Amy Mercado, D- Port Orange, helped the law enforcement community take up “this important cause."

The veteran deputy issued a warning to street racers on the streets of Orange County: “If you stop racing on our streets now, we won't put you in jail."

