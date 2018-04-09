Florida governor's spokeswoman dies in boating crash in Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Rick Scott is dead after a boating crash in the Florida Keys.

Jereima "Jeri" Bustamante died Sunday night, the evening before Scott announced he is running for U.S. Senate. The Keynoter Publishing Co. reports Bustamante was a passenger in a boat that crashed into mangroves in Islamorada.

The 33-year-old was leaving Scott's office to work on his Senate campaign. Her 37-year-old husband, Anthony Bustamante, and two others in the boat were injured.

A boat traveling behind the group stopped and took the injured aboard. They performed CPR on Bustamante, but she was pronounced dead a Tavernier hospital.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube says alcohol didn't appear to be a factor in the crash.

Scott issued a release describing Bustamante as "terrific and selfless."

"Her personality filled rooms and hearts," he added.



