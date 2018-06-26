Florida gubernatorial candidates respond to Supreme Court travel ban rulling

ORLANDO, Fla. - A sharply-divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority. A dissenting justice said the outcome was a historic mistake.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

The 2018 election season is critical for Florida with many important races on the ballot. Below are the responses News 6 received from candidates for governor and U.S. Senate on the travel-ban ruling.

_________________________________

Chris King

"There is no misinterpreting Trump's ban or this ruling. It is racist. It is xenophobic. It is discriminatory. It is contrary to our values. And it is an important reminder that elections have consequences. It's on us to fix this."

_________________________________

Mayor Andrew Gillum



"This is simply not who we are. Another dark chapter in history penned by our xenophobic President."

_________________________________

Rep. Ron DeSantis



"The Supreme Court has rightfully upheld President Trump's executive order prohibiting travel from failed countries and state sponsors of terror. Glad the Court affirmed the President's lawful authority to protect our national security."

_________________________________

Jeff Greene



"Today is a sad day for America. The Supreme Court decision to uphold Trump’s Muslim ban doubles down on his racist agenda and does not reflect the values we as Americans hold dear. We may have lost today’s battle, but the war against racism and bigotry is far from over."

_________________________________

Gwen Graham



"Devastating news from the Supreme Court. President Trump's travel ban is discriminatory, it makes us less safe, and it is just plain un-American. Today's ruling is a setback, but it won't stop us from fighting for immigrants and justice. #NoMuslimBan"

_________________________________

Mayor Philip Levine

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court to uphold a ban on immigration from mostly Muslim countries is a shameful moment in our history where bigotry trumped justice. Let’s be clear—the national security concerns which the administration has expressed about immigrants are thinly-veiled excuses for glaring Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment.



“This ruling hurts families, hurts our standing on the global stage, and hurts our reputation as a nation that welcomes those who seek a better life. We are better than this. I stand with those working tirelessly to support immigrant families who come here escaping violence and hardship in pursuit of the American dream.”

_________________________________

This story will be updated if representatives for Putnam, Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Bill Nelson respond to WKMG's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

