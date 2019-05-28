Florida, Israel to work on space technology, protecting water, more

CNN

JAFFA, Israel - Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed agreements with Israeli officials to work on issues like space technology, agriculture, protecting water and cybersecurity.

The agreements were part of a full schedule Tuesday, the third day of DeSantis' trade mission to Israel. His delegation also toured the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

Florida emergency management director Jared Moskowitz toured the Gaza Strip and the emergency management center there. He praised an Israeli program that sends messages to residents' cellphones during emergency events, saying Florida could learn from the technology.

Moskowitz signed an agreement with Israeli officials that will lay groundwork to have Israeli emergency officials help Florida if the state has a major disaster.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined DeSantis' delegation after completing her own trade mission.



