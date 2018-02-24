Florida politics: How a bill becomes a law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In response to recent tragedies that left many rallying for change, Florida Gov. Rick Scott and state lawmakers are rolling out plans to improve school safety, mental health and gun laws.

With all the discussion of filing bills and signing various pieces of legislation, many may be wondering what the lawmaking process looks like.

How will these ideas laid out by elected officials actually make a difference? Are they considered bills yet? What happens after a bill is filed? How long will it take for a bill to be signed into law? Will the plan even make it that far?

The future of these specific ideas laid out by elected officials in Florida is still unknown, but the process of how their future is decided remains the same.

So, how does a bill become a law? According to the Florida House of Representatives, it all starts, like most things, with an idea. Follow the rest of the step-by-step process below.

