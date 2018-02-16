Florida rallies, Facebook groups cited in Russia interference indictment

ORLANDO, Fla. - Special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election, charging them with conspiracy to defraud the United States, the Department of Justice has announced.

Beginning as early as 2014, the Russian organization Internet Research Agency began operations to interfere with the U.S. political system, including the 2016 elections, according to the indictment, which was released by Mueller's office Friday.

Evidence in the federal indictment includes social media campaigns targeting Florida rallies and events for then-candidate Donald Trump.

Federal attorneys estimated that one of the Russian organizations, Internet Research Agency LLC, employed hundreds of people for its online operations and worked on a multimillion-dollar budget.

Internet Research Agency and Concord Management and Consulting LLC made up Project Lakhta, the overall plot to spread distrust toward the U.S. political system, evidence in the indictment shows.

The Russian nationals and their co-conspirators used made-up U.S. accounts to communicate with the Trump campaign staff involved in organizing “Florida goes Trump!” outreach and rallies, according to the indictment.

The accused used Facebook and Instagram advertisements to promote those Florida rallies, federal attorneys say.

Using fake U.S. personas, the accused contacted grass-roots groups supporting Trump, getting them to participate in “Florida Goes Trump” rallies, according to the indictment.

Over time, the social media accounts allowed the defendants to "reach significant numbers of Americans for purposes of interfering with the U.S. political system, including the presidential election of 2016," according to the indictment.

"This indictment serves as a reminder that people are not always who they appear to be on the Internet,” Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein said after the charges were announced.

The Daily Beast reported in September that Russian groups used Facebook to organize more than a dozen rallies in Florida during the presidential election.

News 6 found that August 2016 Facebook events listed for "Florida Goes Trump" include events in Orlando and Daytona Beach.

The event, planned by a page named Being Patriotic, lists 17 events across Florida for planned flash mob events. The Facebook page cover photo shows Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in handcuffs and behind bars, with Trump giving a thumbs-up sign.

The charges are the most direct allegation to date of illegal Russian meddling in the election.

CNN contributed to this report.

