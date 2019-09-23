Florida voter registration site back up and running

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida voter registration website is back up and running, hours after Democrats accused the state's Republican governor of voter suppression for taking it down for maintenance.

The Florida Online Voter Registration site was offline Sunday morning, angering Florida Democrats who accused Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration of orchestrating the maintenance two days before a national voter-registration mobilization effort.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which encourages voter-registration drives.

A spokeswoman for the agency that oversees Florida's elections said in an email that any suggestion that the site was taken down for anything other than maintenance is false.

Sarah Revell says maintenance helps increase security for the site and will also help to ensure the site is able to handle the anticipated increase in traffic on National Voter Registration Day.

VOTER WEBSITE CONTROVERSY: Florida's voter registration website is back up and running hours after Democrats accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of voter suppression for taking it down for maintenance. We're taking a look at what happened on #News6 at 5:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/DzyxhoG04X — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) September 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.