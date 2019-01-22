Former AG Pam Bondi taking new job with DC lobbying firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is heading to Washington to take a new post with a leading lobbying firm.

Ballard Partners announced Tuesday the well-known Republican politician will head the firm's new regulatory compliance office. The firm is headed by Brian Ballard, who has close ties to President Donald Trump.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Bondi left office earlier this month after serving two terms as attorney general.

Last November, President Trump said he wanted Bondi to join his administration. During her time as office Bondi was a frequent guest on Fox News, which stoked speculation she may start a television career.

Ballard Partners says Bondi will assist large companies implement policies dealing with various issues such as data privacy and opioid abuse.



