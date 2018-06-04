Former Puerto Rican governor endorses Sen. Nelson's re-election campaign

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The former governor of Puerto Rico is expected to announce his endorsement of U.S Sen. Bill Nelson during a press conference in Kissimmee Monday afternoon, according to officials with Nelson's campaign.

Pedro Rosselló, who served as the island's governor from 1993 until 2001 and is the father of current Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, endorsed Nelson's re-election campaign Monday, calling Nelson a “champion of the Puerto Rican people," according to a news release.

Rosselló publicly commended Nelson's efforts in helping the people of Puerto Rico who were displaced and in need of other help after Hurricane Maria swept through the island last year. The former governor recognized Nelson's assistance offered to those still on the hurricane-ravaged island and other who had relocated to Florida.

“Bill Nelson has been a tireless advocate for the people of Florida and Puerto Rico in the U.S. Senate. In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Nelson led efforts in Congress for Puerto Ricans, both on the island and in Florida," Rosselló said. "From health care to education to disaster relief, Sen. Nelson has worked to ensure Puerto Ricans received the same treatment and opportunities as other American citizens -- and will undoubtedly continue his steadfast support for Puerto Rico. When the Trump administration turned their back on Puerto Rico, Nelson fought to pass a supplemental budget that provided much needed relief for Puerto Ricans."

Rosselló also said Nelson was an asset to the advancement of other important issues on the island well before Maria.

"For 18 years he has been both a friend and a champion of the people of Puerto Rico," Rosselló said.

On Monday, Rosselló and State Sen. Victor Torres Jr. accompanied Nelson at a Puerto Rican bistro in Tampa before traveling to Kissimmee, where they plan to talk to supporters at Willer's Supermarket.

Nelson, who is running against current Republican Gov. Rick Scott for his seat in the Senate, responded to Rosselló's endorsement in the news release.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Governor Rosselló and truly appreciate his faith that I will continue my work on behalf of the Puerto Rican community,” Nelson said. “We agree our fellow Americans should be treated with dignity and respect and receive the same help as those in Florida or Texas following disasters, which unfortunately has not been the case.”

A spokesperson for the Florida division of the Republican National Committee issued the following statement regarding the endorsement:

"As Bill Nelson accepts the former Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Roselló’s endorsement today, just a friendly reminder that in Puerto Rico’s most trying moment, Nelson used it to raise campaign cash, showing politics will always come first – even over tragedy," Taryn Fenske said. "Bill Nelson capitalizing on Hurricane Maria shows that he is a political opportunist who only cares for Puerto Rican families when it politically works for him. Nelson's first question when tragedy strikes is 'how can this help me?' Nelson has made it abundantly clear he cares more about himself than those effected by Hurricane Maria."

