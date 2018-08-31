George Anthony spotted at rally for Andrew Gillum, Democrats

ORLANDO, Fla. - George Anthony, the father of Casey Anthony, was spotted Friday at an Orlando rally where Florida Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, kicked off their general election campaign.

It's not immediately known why Anthony was attending the rally of if he was there in support of a specific candidate.

Gillum and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson headlined the rally at a union hall. Joining them were Sean Shaw, the Democratic nominee for attorney general; Nikki Fried, the Democratic candidate for agriculture commissioner; and Jeremy Ring, the Democratic nominee for chief financial officer.

Gillum's matchup against the Republican nominee, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, and Nelson's race against Republican Gov. Rick Scott are two of the most-watched races in the midterm elections.

In a statement, Florida GOP chairman Blaise Ingoglia called Gillum a socialist who was "the flavor of the day."

George Anthony is no stranger to political events.

In 2012, Jeff Ashton, the prosecutor in Casey Anthony's murder trial, became state attorney. Minutes after reporters finished interviewing Ashton at his victory party, George Anthony showed up to congratulate him.

[VIDEO: George Anthony congratulates Ashton on win]

Anthony hugged Ashton, but the exchange was brief. Within seconds, Ashton ended the conversation, saying, "Thank you very much. Bye-bye." Anthony promptly turned and left.

Casey Anthony and her family made international headlines 10 years ago when her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, was reported missing a month after she had last been seen alive. Caylee's remains were found by a meter reader about six months later.

Casey Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder in 2011 for the death of her daughter. At last check, Casey Anthony was living in a home owned by one of her attorneys in West Palm Beach.

George Anthony and his wife, Cindy, sat down for an interview with A&E in May to discuss the case.

At one point during the interview, things got heated, with Cindy Anthony walking away. The Anthonys also addressed what News 6 first uncovered in 2012 surrounding a computer search of "fool-proof suffocation."

Cindy Anthony said someone other than Casey Anthony conducted the search but didn't want to say who it was.

Meanwhile, Roy Kronk, the meter reader who found Caylee's remains, wants Casey Anthony to face him in Orlando in civil court.

Kronk sued Casey Anthony, accusing her of defamation, in 2011, and a hearing was held this summer.

The bankruptcy judge did not immediately rule on Kronk’s request.

