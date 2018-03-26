Gov. Rick Scott appears poised to jump into Florida's race for US Senate

TALAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Gov. Rick Scott appears ready to jump into Florida's Senate race, setting up a high-profile showdown against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

A top Scott aide, Jackie Schutz Zeckman, resigned as the governor's chief of staff over the weekend and says Scott will make a "major announcement" on April 9.

Scott has been mulling a run against Nelson for more than a year, ramping up his criticism of the three-term incumbent. President Donald Trump has already publicly encouraged Scott to run.

Nelson has said he is running for another term. He was first elected to the Senate in 2000.

