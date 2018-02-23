Gov. Scott rolls out 'massive changes' to school safety, mental health, gun laws

Florida Governor Rick Scott speaks to the media as he visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school killed 17 people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland,

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott unveiled a wide-sweeping legislative plan Friday to keep Florida students safe, following a mass shooting at a Broward County high school, which includes new age restrictions and making it "virtually impossible for anyone who has mental issues to use a gun."

The plan includes school safety improvements, keeping guns away from individuals struggling with mental illness, banning firearm accessories known as "bump stocks" and new firearm age restrictions.

[Florida lawmakers plan to respond to Scott with their school safety proposal at noon. Watch the announcement live in the video player at the top of this story.]

"The goal of this plan of action is to make massive changes in protecting our schools, provide significantly more resources for mental health, and do everything we can to keep guns out of the hands of those dealing with mental problems or threatening harm to themselves or others," Scott said.

Read Scott's full remarks here.

Many have called for teachers to be armed in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and faculty members were killed on Valentine's Day.

Scott said he disagreed with plans that include arming teachers, such as the Polk County Sheriff's Office's Sentinel Plan.

"My focus is on providing more law enforcement officers, not arming the teachers," Scott said in response to a question about Sheriff Grady Judd's initiative in Polk County.

The plan includes three main parts, that Scott says he will work with Florida legislators during the next two weeks to pass:

Gun age and mental health restrictions:

Scott said under a Violent Threat Restraining Order, a family member or law enforcement officer will be able to petition the court to remove weapons from someone they say is a threat to the community. The process would be "speedy," Scott said, and anyone who abuses the process would face criminal charges.

People who are held under the Baker Act will also face new firearm possession restrictions. If a person is involuntarily committed, they will be forced to turn over all firearms and will not be given them back or be able to purchase new guns until after a court hearing, with a minimum 60-day waiting period.

Scott said that these changes could have prevented the Broward County 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz from killing his former classmates and teachers.

"He had 39 visits from police, his mother called him in, DCF investigated, he was kicked out of school, he was known to students as a danger to shoot people, and he was reported to the FBI last month as a possible school shooter," Scott said. "And yet he was never put on the list to be denied the ability to buy a gun and his guns were never removed from him."

Under the legislation, Florida residents would need to be 21 years or older before purchasing a firearm on their own. Currently, 18-year-olds can purchase guns, which is what the accused Parkland high school shooter did shortly after his 18th birthday.

Student safety actions:

The second part of Scott's plan will add $450 million to Safe Schools Allocation state funding to place one law enforcement officer for every 1,000 students at all Florida public schools. This was a big request this week from law enforcement leaders when they met in Tallahassee following the Feb. 14 shooting.

Schools will be required to conduct active shooter drills that meet Department of Homeland Security standards.

Scott said the funding also includes dollars for increased security measures including bullet-proof doors, installing metal detectors and upgraded locks.

"Each school will be required to have a threat assessment team including a teacher, a local law enforcement officer, a human resource officer, a DCF employee, a DJJ employee, and the principal to meet monthly to review any potential threats to students and staff at the school," Scott said.

The Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will make sure all schools are up to the new standards by July 1.

Mental health screening:

Scott said he will allocate $50 million for mental health initiatives for students.

"We must expand mental health service teams statewide to serve youth and young adults with early or serious mental illness by providing counseling, crisis management and other critical mental health services," Scott said.

Every sheriff's office will have a Department of Children and Families case manager embedded to work as a crisis welfare worker for repeat cases in the community. The DCF will have to hire 67 employees by July 15 to meet this requirement.

Response from federal, state lawmakers

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., responded to the Florida governor's plan, calling it the "bare minimum" because it did not call for a ban on assault rifles or enforce criminal background checks for gun buyers.

“Students, parents and teachers across our state are demanding action - but instead of listening to them, it’s clear the governor is once again choosing to listen only to the NRA. The governor’s plan doesn’t do one thing to ensure comprehensive criminal background checks or ban assault rifles, like the AR-15," Nelson said in a statement. "His leadership is weak and by recommending raising the age to 21 he is doing the bare minimum. Enough is enough. We need to get these assault rifles off our streets and expand criminal background checks for anyone acquiring a gun.”

Nelson will be in Orlando Friday and plans to address the media at 1:30 p.m.

Following Scott's announcement, Florida legislators responded with their own plan "that will make a difference in the years to come." Check back for updates on their announcement.

