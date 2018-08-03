Gov. Rick Scott touts back-to-school sales tax holiday in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott, who's running for U.S. Senate, will be in Orlando on Friday to highlight the state's back-to-school sales tax holiday, which runs through Sunday.

Scott, who is vying for Sen. Bill Nelson's seat, will hold a news conference at Track Shack at 1104 N. Mills Ave.

During the shopping event, state law dictates that no sales or local taxes be collected on the purchases of certain items.

[MORE: Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday begins Friday | What you need to know before Orlando-area students head back to school]

No sales tax will be collected on:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

This sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

Any school supply item selling for more than $15;

Books that are not otherwise exempt;

Rentals or leases of any eligible items;

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

Personal computers are not included in the this year's tax-free weekend.

See the full list of items here.

According to a news release from Scott's office, Floridians will not pay sales tax on supplies for the upcoming school year, saving families $32.7 million.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.