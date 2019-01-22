Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Carlos Muñiz to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Carlos Muñiz to the Florida Supreme Court Tuesday during a press conference held in Tallahassee.

According to Tallahassee.com, Muniz's appointment marks DeSantis' third since taking office and the final step in reshaping the high court. His picks are expected to shift the court to the right, according to the report.

Muñiz is no stranger to public service. According to Tallahassee.com, he served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, as a deputy general counsel to former Gov. Jeb Bush and more recently as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education.

Since Jan. 8, DeSantis has also appointed South Florida appellate judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert J. Luck to the court. Lagoa, Luck and Muñiz replaced longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who had to step down this month because of a mandatory retirement age, the news outlet reported.

Last week, DeSantis joined attorney John Morgan in Winter Park to address problems implementing an amendment to legalize medical marijuana.

"Whether they have to smoke it or not, who am I to judge?" DeSantis said, adding that the amendment, which received 71 percent approval, was meant to help people with serious medical issues.

DeSantis also announced last week that he was suspending a county elections supervisor who failed to meet deadlines in November.

DeSantis announced that he is replacing Palm Beach elections supervisor Susan Bucher, a former Democratic state representative who has held the position since 2008.

