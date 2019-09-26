Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife expecting another child

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The first family of Florida is growing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, announced on Twitter on Thursday that the couple is expecting their third child. The pair already have a son named Mason and a daughter named Madison, who they said are excited to have a younger sibling.

"Looks like the Governor's Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer," the governor tweeted.

DeSantis, 41, is Florida's youngest-ever governor, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Mason was born in 2018 during DeSantis' campaign for governor and Madison was born two years before that.

