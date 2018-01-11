Groveland leaders vote to remove mayor from office

GROVELAND, Fla. - The Groveland City Council voted 3-0 Wednesday night to remove Mayor George Rosario from office.

Controversy has surrounded Rosario's term in office since his election more than a year ago.

He was convicted of selling cocaine to undercover officers more than 30 years ago in Pennsylvania and did not disclose the information before the election. Some leaders have questioned whether he is eligible to serve as an elected official.

Rosario responded to criticism from former opponent Greg Wilson in January 2017, calling the push for his removal a "witch hunt."

Following the vote Wednesday night, Rosario said he plans to take legal action against the city. His attorney told News 6 there were "racial elements" to the decision.

