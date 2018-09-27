How the Senate Judiciary Committee influences US politics

WASHINGTON - With a high-profile Senate Judiciary Committee hearing underway for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, understanding the committee’s purpose provides clarification on how this hearing can shape not only the highest court in the United States, but also the country's politics.

Here's what you need to know about the committee and its role.



What does the committee do?



The committee has a lot of important tasks, however, not every hearing gets equal media attention.



The 21-member Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearings to conduct oversight, consider legislative proposals and consider judicial and executive nominations -- such as for a seat on the Supreme Court or an executive position in the FBI. It ultimately provides oversight over the U.S. Department of Justice and the agencies that fall under it.



Besides conducting a major job interview for the country’s highest court, the committee can provide oversight for other issues, including immigration enforcement, and examine federal investments in DNA Analysis. Both of those issues were previously heard by the committee in July.



What does holding a hearing accomplish?



The Senate Judiciary Committee is one of the most powerful committees in the U.S. government. Its word hold weight in federal decision-making. It's typically frowned upon to go against its recommendation but that recommendation can also be challenged.



The committee's hearings are not used to determine guilt, as in a criminal trial, but are used as fact-finding interviews with witness testimony when considering nominees for roles within the U.S. Department of Justice. These senators do their digging, as they can hold a question and answer period with the witnesses present or write up committee reports on their opinions on proposed legislation, citing research or how issues were previously handled by the committee.

It doesn't always end with one hearing



For nominations, testimonies are prepared and delivered beforehand. Witnesses usually read portions of the prepared statement during the hearing, however, it doesn't end there. Witnesses are often asked to answer further questions days or even weeks after the hearings.



The committee can choose to add another hearing or extend one, according to committee rules.



Why this matters



The Senate Judiciary Committee plays a vital role on how the U.S. Justice system shapes society. The power to advise the U.S. president and approve his or her nominations lies with the Senate, and those decisions are brought to the committee. It's part of the checks and balances system.



An issue is usually delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee for its opinion. Often their opinion -- or formally, its recommendation -- can be used to act on proposed legislation or to help determine if a nominee is fit for a position.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.