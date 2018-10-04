'I-4 mayors' back Democrat Andrew Gillum for Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was in Orlando Thursday as his campaign announced he has been endorsed by the "I-4 mayors."

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman each threw their support behind Gillum's bid for governor.

Each of the mayors spoke about the opportunity to elect a mayor to the governor's office. Gillum has been the mayor of Tallahassee since 2014.

At one point, a small group of protesters attempted to interrupt the announcement, which was made in front of the Amway Center.

Gillum addressed the group while also speaking about investing in transportation, education and expanding medicaid.

"What we are majoring in is politics of the future," Gillum said. "Politics that put the regular, everyday people ahead of everybody else. Not the high-paid interests. Not the special interests. Not even paid protesters."

Thursday's announcement came three days after former President Barrack Obama threw his support behind Gillum.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis. The former GOP congressman held a rally in Tampa Thursday.

