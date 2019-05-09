Joe Biden to visit Orlando

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally at Teamsters Local 249 Union Hall April 29, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Orlando later this month.

Biden will travel to Orlando on May 21, but details about his visit have not been released.

Biden will make stops in Nashville and Miami on May 20 before heading to Orlando.

The vice president under President Barack Obama announced last month that he was running for president in 2020, his third attempt at winning the office.

Biden framed the 2020 race as a "battle for the soul of this nation."

"The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America, America, is at stake," Biden said in the video. "That's why I'm announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

President Donald Trump has described a general election matchup against Biden as a "dream," while some Republicans cast Biden, who has crafted a political brand aimed at appealing to working-class voters, as the most feared potential Democratic opponent.

Trump taunted Biden soon after his announcement to enter the race.

"Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe," Trump tweeted. "I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!"

