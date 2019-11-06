Lake Helen Mayor Daisy Raisler re-elected to second term

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Incumbent Daisy Raisler will continue to lead the "Gem of Florida" after voters re-elected her to another term as Lake Helen mayor.



Raisler defeated Vernon Burton Tuesday with 467 votes, according to the supervisor of elections

Burton, who is currently the Volusia County city's vice mayor, received 211 votes.



Raisler ran on a campaign of "commitment, communication and community," according to her re-election Facebook page.



Raisler was first elected in 2017. The mayoral term is two years without term limits.

Voters were also set to decide Tuesday on a Lake Helen commissioner seats for zones 1 and vote on approval of expanding sales.

