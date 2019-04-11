FDLE: Political strategist stole $20K from PAC linked to Sheriff John Mina

MAITLAND, Fla. - A Central Florida political strategist was arrested Thursday on allegations of stealing $20,000 from a political action committee linked to Orange County Sheriff John Mina's campaign.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said agents arrested James Eric Foglesong, 41, of Maitland, on four counts of grand theft.

The FDLE said the charges stem from about $20,000 that was stolen from the PAC “Citizens for Safety and Justice," which was formed during the 2018 Orange County election. During the investigation, agents learned that Foglesong and another person formed the PAC to assist with advertising for Mina’s campaign.

Foglesong, the owner of Focus Strategies, was provided with two blank checks to pay for election mailers, but he instead made them out to a family member and cashed the checks himself, the FDLE said.

Agents also said Foglesong submitted invoices to the PAC from Focus Strategies for digital campaign ads, but the ads were supposed to be completed by a contracted advertising company and Focus Strategies was not authorized to do so. Authorities said no digital advertising was ever requested of the contractor or completed by Focus Strategies.

Mina released a statement shortly after learning of Foglesong's arrest.

"I have been notified that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested the former fundraiser for my political campaign, Eric Fogelsong on charges of grand theft. I'm outraged that someone with a history in Central Florida politics would steal from the very people he solicited on behalf of my campaign," Mina said. "While I have not reviewed the documents in this case or spoken to investigators, if called upon, I will assist authorities to ensure Fogelsong is prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Foglesong was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.