Man who used chainsaw to cut down political sign says it was on his property

A man is caught on camera cutting down a political sign in Lake County.

TAVARES, Fla. - Authorities in Lake County were searching for a man who was caught on camera using a chainsaw to cut down a political sign.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office on Friday tweeted a photo of the man, who is seen holding a chainsaw next to a sign for Jason Paynter, a retired Tavares police lieutenant who is running for the Lake County Clerk of Courts.

In the tweet, deputies said, "(On Wednesday), an individual was caught on camera, cutting down a political sign on SR 19 in Tavares."

The photo shows a white man with short hair or a buzz cut wearing a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops.

On 8/2218 an individual was caught on camera, cutting down a political sign on SR 19 in Tavares. Anyone with information on this call, Detective Hauss at 352-343-9529 or Mike.Hauss@lcso.org. Please note, the dates on the camera have no impact as they were never set. pic.twitter.com/AvXBY3NWzD — LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) August 24, 2018

Deputies later released an update, saying they were investigating after the man, who was not identified, met with detectives and explained there is an ongoing dispute over the property line where the sign was placed.

"He feels that the sign was placed on his property and stated he didn’t like it being put there without his permission," deputies said.

It's still unclear who actually owns the property, according to the Sheriff's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

