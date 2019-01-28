New bill would make animal cruelty a federal felony

ORLANDO, Fla. - Animal cruelty and bestiality could become a felony nationwide under a bill introduced by two Florida congressmen.

The Orlando Sentinel reported the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act introduced by Reps. Ted Deutch, D-West Boca, and Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, would target "crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling animals."

A conviction could lead to as many as seven years in prison.

The Sentinel reported that the Humane Society of the United States applauded the move and said it would close a loophole in the 2010 law, which only applied when a video was being produced.

“The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Buchanan told the Sentinel.

