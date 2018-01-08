Orange County mayor to take issue of nonpartisan elections to state Supreme Court

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs held a news conference Monday in which she announced she will be taking her battle over a voter-approved change that would have required nonpartisan elections for constitutional offices to the state Supreme Court.

County voters backed amendments to the Orange County Charter in 2014, requiring nonpartisan elections and term limits for six constitutional officers: sheriff, tax collector, property appraiser, comptroller, clerk of the circuit court and elections supervisor.

Sheriff Jerry Demings, Property Appraiser Rick Singh and Tax Collector Scott Randolph, all of whom are Democrats, sued to overturn the amendments. A circuit judge later upheld the term limits, but rejected the nonpartisan elections.

The county appealed that decision, but the 5th District Court of Appeal sided with the lower court’s decision, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“We intend to ask the (state) Supreme Court to take this matter up," Jacobs said. "The decision to appeal this matter to the Supreme Court is certainly not a decision that I take lightly and certainly not a decision that the voters should take lightly.”

Jacobs said several other counties across Florida have nonpartisan elections and that local voters overwhelmingly voted for the change on two occasions.

“Perhaps it’s that voters realize we just don’t need a Washington-style gridlock in Central Florida,” Jacobs said.

Demings plans to resign so he can run for Orange County mayor. Jacobs, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot run for re-election next year.

