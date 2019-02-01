Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announces bid for re-election

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer officially filed for re-election Friday.

A Central Florida native, Dyer is a graduate of Brown University and the University of Florida College of Law, and has been mayor since 2003. He previously served in the Florida Senate for 10 years.

"I have been honored to serve our residents and look forward to continuing the momentum of our city and region," Dyer said. "I am proud of what we have accomplished, but know there is more work to be done. I am more optimistic today about Orlando’s future than I have ever been. Together with our commissioners, city employees, and business and community leaders, I am confident Orlando will remain one of the top job-growth markets and tourism destinations in the country."

The mayor serves four-year terms and leads the city commissioners in establishing policies and programs, and appropriating funds for each city service function. The mayor also leads the City Commission in approving all ordinances, resolutions and contracts, reviewing proposals for community needs, initiating actions for new programs and determining the level of funding for services and facilities.

The election for Orlando mayor will be held Tuesday, November 5,.

