Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer to give 'State of the City' address

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will deliver his annual "State of the City" address on Tuesday.

Dyer plans to discuss recent accomplishments while looking ahead to future plans.

"I’m looking forward to recognizing what makes our city so special and reaffirming our commitment to addressing community challenges," Dyer tweeted.

The event, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, is open to the public.

