President Trump to discuss infrastructure during Orlando visit

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump will visit Orlando on Friday and discuss his plan to overhaul the nation's infrastructure.

Trump on Monday announced a $1.5 trillion plan to fix roads and bridges across the country.

Details about Trump's visit to Orlando have not been released.

Trump's infrastructure plan is part of his $4 trillion budget proposal for 2019. The budget also includes $17 billion to fight the opioid epidemic and $23 billion for border security, including a border wall.





