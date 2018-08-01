President Trump backs DeSantis, Scott at Tampa rally

(CNN) - President Donald Trump made a campaign swing through Central Florida on Tuesday night, stumping for two key races ahead of the Aug. 28 primaries.

Thousands of people packed the Expo Center at the Florida State Fairgrounds to see Trump endorse Ron DeSantis for the Republican side of the ticket in the state's race for governor, and out-going Gov. Rick Scott for U.S. Senate. Scott is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson.

Trump touted both of them as "fearless" and "fighters" for the people of Florida.

The event halted temporarily when a small group of protesters had to be escorted from the hall. They were met with the crowd chanting louder than they were, "USA."

The president also discussed international issues, such as Iran and Palestine.

He also touched on immigration, renewing his vow to "build a wall" along the southern border of the United States.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn spoke on behalf of Florida Democrats, saying: “Tonight’s rally was, not surprisingly, filled with divisive rhetoric and bluster — and completely ignored the real challenges facing Florida. Floridians want leaders who will fight to expand health care, create good-paying jobs, and ensure every child gets a great public education.

"After 20 years of Republican rule in Tallahassee, we need elected officials who will inspire with bold solutions that lift up all Floridians. Instead, Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott proved today that they're only interested in serving Donald Trump — not the people of this great Sunshine State."

The rally comes at the beginning of a three-month sprint to the November midterm elections. Trump recently told Sean Hannity he'll "work very hard" during the final stretch.

"I'll go six or seven days a week when we're 60 days out, and I will be campaigning for all of these great people that do have a difficult race, and we think we're going to bring them over the line," Trump told Hannity.

Trump's first expressed support for DeSantis in December and more explicitly endorsed him with a tweet in June, launching DeSantis past former congressman and Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam in the race to replace two-term Gov. Scott.

DeSantis, whose campaign has featured frequent guest appearances on Fox News, has clung closely to Trump in the campaign.

In a TV ad touting Trump's endorsement that is narrated by his wife, DeSantis helps his toddler daughter "build the wall" and reads Trump's "The Art of the Deal" to his infant son. He teaches his daughter to read a "Make America Great Again" Trump sign, and the ad includes a shot of his son in a "Make America Great Again" onesie.

Scott, who is running in one of the nation's marquee Senate races this fall, has largely been mum on the president during his Senate campaign.

Scott was in Washington on Tuesday and was scheduled to travel with Trump on Air Force One to Tampa. He was set to attend a separate event with Trump at a technical high school to highlight efforts to boost vocational training -- and skip the campaign rally.

Trump, meanwhile, has seen the importance of his endorsement grow in GOP primaries after Alabama voters ignored him and chose Roy Moore over interim Sen. Luther Strange last year.

Two House candidates he backed -- Katie Arrington in South Carolina and Rep. Martha Roby in a runoff for her seat in Alabama -- both won. Then, Trump-backed Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp crushed Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in a Republican gubernatorial runoff last week.

Trump has already vanquished two of Florida's most famous GOP figures -- former Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Marco Rubio -- in 2016's GOP presidential primary. Bush had dropped out by the time the Florida primary took place, but Trump won Florida with 46 percent support to Rubio's second-place 27 percent showing.

