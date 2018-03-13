President Trump ousts Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room of the White House March 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON - Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.

Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.