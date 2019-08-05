President Trump postpones visit to The Villages to discuss health care

Getty Images

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - President Donald Trump has postponed his visit to the The Villages which was planned for Tuesday in the wake of the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio within 24 hours this weekend.

The president was planning to visit The Villages Tuesday to discuss administration progress on "securing and improving" the national health insurance program for people aged 65 and over.

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates support "Medicare for All" expansion proposals.

“In light of this weekend’s tragedies, the president has postponed tomorrow’s visit to The Villages, Florida,” a White House official said.

A new date for Trump's visit to The Villages was not announced.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.