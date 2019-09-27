President Trump reschedules visit to The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - President Donald Trump has rescheduled his visit to the The Villages, where he will discuss health care.

Trump will visit The Villages on Thursday and is expected to sign an executive order "to protect and improve the Medicare program in the United States," according to a White House official.

Other details about Trump's visit have not yet been released.

The event was originally scheduled for early August, but it was postponed in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which occurred within a 24-hour period.

The visit will be Trump's first to Central Florida since mid-June, when he formally announced his reelection bid at an Orlando rally.

Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee has been tasked with leading an impeachment inquiry into Trump's interactions with the president of Ukraine.

A White House transcript released this week showed that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 candidate, and Biden's son, for their alleged dealings with the country.

Trump has denied he did anything improper.

Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Florida in 2016. The state is considered a near-must-win in Trump's bid to hold the White House for a second term.

