President Trump to find friendly Florida crowd amid impeachment talk

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - President Donald Trump has chosen the Republican stronghold of Florida for his first public event outside Washington since House Democrats began an impeachment inquiry.

The state GOP is fully behind Trump as he heads to The Villages, a massive retirement community that's a must-stop for GOP candidates. The president plans to announce an executive order to protect Medicare during his visit Thursday.

As Democrats proceed with an inquiry into whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, Trump is guaranteed to be met by a supportive crowd. Florida is seen as a state the president must win if he wants to be reelected.

Trump will speak to about 1,000 people whom the White House invited from a list provided by local GOP elected officials and party leaders.

The event was originally scheduled for early August, but it was postponed in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which occurred within a 24-hour period.

The visit will be Trump's first to Central Florida since mid-June, when he formally announced his reelection bid at an Orlando rally.

