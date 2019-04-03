Proclamation for Ocala's Confederate Memorial Day makes no mention of slavery

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala city leaders plan to declare April 26 Confederate Memorial Day to "honor the memorial of those who sacrificed their lives" to fight for or against slavery in the U.S.

A proclamation was presented during the City Council meeting on Tuesday to declare April 26 Confederate Memorial Day.

The day would "recall the tragic events that took place between the years of 1861 and 1865, we do so in an attempt to gain a better understanding of the conflicting ideals and passions that pitted brother and tore a nation apart," according to the proclamation.

The proclamation fails to mention the cause of the "conflicting ideas and passions" were due to the enslavement of millions of African Americans. The word slavery is not mentioned in the proclamation with the city seal and Mayor Kent Guinn's signature.

At the end of the Civil War, after 250 years of enslaving African Americans, slavery was abolished under the Thirteenth Amendment, setting millions of people free. However, their rights were not fully restored and people of color continued to face mistreatment.

The city has previously recognized Confederate history during Florida Confederate History Month in 2005, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia call April Confederate History Month.

Other cities that have made similar proclamations have faced backlash.

The mayor will host a 4:15 p.m. news conference to discuss the proclamation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.