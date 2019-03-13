Quinnipiac poll reveals details about Florida politics

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the gallery as he makes his state of the state speech on the first day of legislative session Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is the full news release and information from Quinnipiac University's latest polling data from Florida voters.

Florida voters approve 59-17 percent of the job newly-elected Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing, the highest approval rating for a Sunshine State governor in 10 years, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. Even Democrats approve of Gov. DeSantis, 42 - 28 percent.

A total of 67 percent of Florida voters are "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" with the way things are going in the state today, tying the highest satisfaction rate since the independent Quinnipiac University Poll first asked this question in 2004. Another 30 percent are "somewhat dissatisfied" or "very dissatisfied."

In addition, 71 percent of voters say Florida's economy is "excellent" or "good," the highest level ever for this measure, while 27 percent say the economy is "not so good" or "poor." Florida's economy is getting better, 37 percent of voters say, as 12 percent say it is getting worse and 49 percent say it's staying about the same.

A total of 72 percent of Florida voters are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about climate change and 66 percent are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" that they or a member of their family "will be personally affected by climate change."

Climate change is going to have a "significant negative effect on Florida" in their lifetime, 45 percent of voters say, as 48 percent say it will not.

"Ron DeSantis won the governorship by the slimmest of margins, yet in his first two-plus months in office he has gotten off to a strong start. His 59 percent job approval today is better than most of his counterparts around the country," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "Part of Gov. DeSantis' success is his taking on issues such as the environment on which Republicans often don't focus.

"Gov. DeSantis and the state's politicians are benefitting from an overall sunny mood among Floridians who are happy about the economy and life in general."

Florida voters oppose 64 - 29 percent offshore drilling in the ocean off the coast. Republicans support offshore drilling 54 - 38 percent, the only listed party, gender, education, age or racial group to support drilling.

Immigration

Florida voters support 61 - 27 percent Gov. DeSantis' proposal to require local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities. Support is 68 - 21 percent among white voters, 51 - 39 percent among black voters and 48 - 39 percent among Hispanic voters. Democrats are opposed 50 - 37 percent, the only listed group in opposition.

Voters support 57 - 35 percent a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Undocumented immigrants are provided too much protection in Florida, 34 percent of voters say, as 25 percent say they are not provided enough protection and 26 percent say undocumented immigrants get the right amount of protection.

Gun Control

With a wide gender gap, Florida voters oppose 57 - 40 percent allowing trained teachers and school officials to carry guns on school grounds. Women oppose arming teachers 63 - 33 percent. Men are divided as 47 percent support the idea, with 50 percent opposed.

Stricter gun laws would do more to reduce gun violence in schools, 58 percent of voters say, as 32 percent say armed teachers would do more to reduce gun violence in schools. Florida voters support stricter gun laws 59 - 37 percent.

If more people carried guns, Florida would be less safe, 55 percent of voters say, while 35 percent of voters say the state would be safer.

Approval Ratings for Sen. Rubio, Sen. Scott

Florida voters approve 50 - 34 percent of the job U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is doing.

Voters give U.S. Sen. Rick Scott a mixed 42 - 38 percent job approval rating.

From March 6 - 11, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,058 Florida voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points, including the design effect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

13. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Ron DeSantis is handling his job as governor?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Approve 59% 82% 42% 56% 61% 58% 65% 71%

Disapprove 17 5 28 17 13 20 16 11

DK/NA 24 13 30 27 26 22 19 19



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Approve 48% 56% 67% 64% 71% 65% 68% 44% 48%

Disapprove 15 22 16 14 11 14 13 22 22

DK/NA 38 22 17 22 17 20 19 34 30





14. Do you approve or disapprove of the way the state legislature is handling its job?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Approve 40% 59% 26% 41% 43% 38% 39% 47%

Disapprove 33 18 44 32 30 35 36 27

DK/NA 27 22 30 27 27 27 25 26



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Approve 51% 40% 41% 35% 48% 39% 43% 39% 37%

Disapprove 23 36 37 31 29 33 31 32 35

DK/NA 26 24 22 34 22 28 25 29 28





15. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Rick Scott is handling his job as United States Senator?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Approve 42% 77% 15% 38% 46% 39% 41% 51%

Disapprove 38 9 67 37 33 42 40 28

DK/NA 20 14 18 24 21 20 18 21



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Approve 43% 41% 42% 43% 53% 42% 47% 23% 44%

Disapprove 36 39 41 36 28 38 34 56 37

DK/NA 21 19 17 21 19 20 20 21 19





16. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Marco Rubio is handling his job as United States Senator?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Approve 50% 77% 29% 49% 52% 48% 48% 56%

Disapprove 34 13 55 32 31 37 42 27

DK/NA 15 10 16 18 16 15 10 17



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Approve 43% 54% 54% 52% 58% 48% 53% 37% 55%

Disapprove 30 31 38 34 31 36 34 41 30

DK/NA 27 15 8 14 11 16 14 22 15





18. In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in Florida today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Very satisfied 15% 34% 2% 11% 18% 12% 19% 18%

Smwht satisfied 52 53 48 54 54 51 49 58

Smwht dissatisfied 21 9 32 24 21 22 23 16

Very dissatisfied 9 3 15 8 5 12 8 5

DK/NA 3 1 3 3 2 3 1 4



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Very satisfied 8% 16% 16% 19% 24% 14% 18% 3% 11%

Smwht satisfied 56 52 55 49 50 56 53 57 49

Smwht dissatisfied 25 20 19 21 20 18 19 25 24

Very dissatisfied 10 12 7 7 4 9 7 11 14

DK/NA 1 - 4 4 1 4 2 3 3





19. Would you describe the state of Florida's economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Excellent 16% 32% 6% 12% 19% 13% 18% 19%

Good 55 56 48 61 58 52 60 61

Not so good 20 10 30 20 15 24 17 12

Poor 7 2 13 5 5 9 3 6

DK/NA 3 1 3 2 3 2 2 3



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Excellent 17% 11% 17% 17% 23% 15% 19% 5% 13%

Good 52 55 60 56 60 60 60 47 47

Not so good 19 21 18 18 11 17 14 34 26

Poor 9 11 4 5 3 6 5 12 11

DK/NA 3 1 1 4 2 3 2 1 3





20. Do you think Florida's economy is getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Better 37% 58% 18% 35% 44% 30% 39% 42%

Worse 12 6 18 13 8 16 9 7

The same 49 34 59 51 45 52 50 48

DK/NA 3 2 4 2 3 3 2 4



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Better 34% 36% 43% 36% 47% 35% 41% 25% 33%

Worse 14 13 7 9 7 9 8 17 17

The same 50 48 49 50 44 52 48 58 46

DK/NA 2 3 1 5 2 4 3 - 4





21. How concerned are you about climate change; very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Very concerned 44% 11% 77% 45% 35% 52% 44% 34%

Smwht concerned 28 33 15 32 33 23 27 28

Not so concerned 13 27 4 9 14 12 15 16

Not concerned at all 14 28 3 12 18 11 14 21

DK/NA 1 1 - 2 1 1 - 2



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Very concerned 44% 42% 43% 48% 31% 45% 39% 59% 51%

Smwht concerned 32 34 23 22 30 25 27 24 32

Not so concerned 13 13 17 11 15 16 15 9 10

Not concerned at all 10 12 17 17 23 14 18 8 6

DK/NA 1 - - 2 1 1 1 - 1





22. How concerned are you that you or a member of your family will be personally affected by climate change: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Very concerned 39% 13% 66% 38% 30% 47% 40% 30%

Smwht concerned 27 24 27 30 30 24 23 26

Not so concerned 15 27 2 14 16 14 15 19

Not concerned at all 18 37 3 16 22 15 21 25

DK/NA 1 1 2 1 2 - 1 -



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Very concerned 40% 37% 37% 40% 27% 41% 35% 48% 45%

Smwht concerned 29 30 25 27 25 24 25 35 29

Not so concerned 16 17 16 14 17 17 17 7 16

Not concerned at all 15 13 21 19 30 18 23 5 10

DK/NA - 4 - - 1 - 1 5 -





23. Do you think Florida is doing enough to address climate change, doing too much, or do you think more needs to be done to address climate change?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Doing enough 23% 51% 2% 19% 25% 20% 27% 29%

Doing too much 5 10 - 7 9 2 5 8

More to be done 63 27 93 67 56 69 61 50

DK/NA 10 12 4 8 10 9 7 13



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Doing enough 13% 17% 26% 26% 34% 24% 28% 3% 17%

Doing too much 8 7 6 3 11 2 6 2 5

More to be done 69 67 61 58 47 62 55 88 69

DK/NA 10 8 8 12 8 12 10 7 9





24. Do you think that climate change is going to have a significant negative effect on Florida in your lifetime, or don't you think that?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Yes/Negative effect 45% 17% 71% 50% 39% 50% 44% 33%

No 48 78 23 43 53 43 53 58

DK/NA 8 6 6 8 8 7 3 10



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Yes/Negative effect 55% 53% 45% 35% 32% 43% 38% 70% 51%

No 37 42 49 57 63 50 56 21 42

DK/NA 7 5 6 8 6 7 7 9 8





25. Do you support or oppose a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Support 57% 30% 80% 58% 55% 59% 59% 41%

Oppose 35 64 12 31 39 31 35 46

DK/NA 8 6 8 11 7 10 7 12



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Support 60% 63% 58% 49% 48% 51% 49% 78% 64%

Oppose 33 32 32 40 45 37 41 16 29

DK/NA 7 5 10 11 7 12 10 6 7





26. Do you think that undocumented immigrants are provided with too much protection in Florida, not enough protection, or are undocumented immigrants provided with the right amount of protection in Florida?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Too much 34% 60% 9% 33% 39% 30% 37% 45%

Not enough 25 5 50 23 23 28 27 15

Right amount 26 25 26 28 27 25 26 21

DK/NA 14 9 15 16 11 17 11 19



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Too much 30% 31% 37% 38% 44% 39% 41% 18% 26%

Not enough 27 28 23 25 17 23 21 38 32

Right amount 36 28 26 19 28 20 23 30 33

DK/NA 6 13 14 17 11 18 15 15 9





27. As you may know, Governor DeSantis has proposed a law that would require local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities. Do you support or oppose this proposal?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Support 61% 90% 37% 58% 65% 58% 63% 72%

Oppose 27 7 50 24 23 30 25 17

DK/NA 12 3 13 17 12 12 11 11



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Support 56% 62% 61% 64% 75% 63% 68% 51% 48%

Oppose 24 31 28 24 17 24 21 39 39

DK/NA 19 6 10 11 9 13 11 10 13





28. Do you support or oppose expanding the use of public funds to allow mostly low income children to attend private schools?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Support 50% 45% 52% 50% 52% 49% 43% 44%

Oppose 42 47 44 40 42 43 52 44

DK/NA 7 7 4 9 6 9 5 12



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Support 68% 52% 51% 37% 48% 40% 44% 61% 62%

Oppose 27 43 41 53 45 50 48 35 33

DK/NA 5 5 8 10 7 10 9 4 6





29. Do you support or oppose allowing offshore drilling in the ocean off the coast of Florida?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Support 29% 54% 8% 29% 38% 21% 30% 35%

Oppose 64 38 88 67 56 70 65 59

DK/NA 7 8 5 5 5 9 5 7



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Support 29% 36% 29% 27% 43% 24% 32% 18% 28%

Oppose 64 59 66 64 54 68 62 77 62

DK/NA 7 5 5 9 3 8 6 5 10





30. Do you support or oppose stricter gun laws in Florida?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Support 59% 29% 89% 60% 49% 67% 60% 47%

Oppose 37 67 7 36 47 27 36 47

DK/NA 5 4 4 4 3 6 4 6



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Support 62% 55% 59% 61% 45% 59% 53% 80% 64%

Oppose 36 39 37 35 53 33 42 14 34

DK/NA 3 5 4 4 1 8 5 6 2



HAVE KIDS <18 YRS

Gun......... DENSITY............ InPublic

HsHld Owner City Suburb Rural Yes School



Support 47% 43% 64% 62% 39% 64% 64%

Oppose 48 54 31 35 52 35 35

DK/NA 5 3 4 3 9 1 1





31. If more people carried guns, do you think that Florida would be safer or less safe?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Safer 35% 67% 9% 31% 43% 28% 35% 42%

Less safe 55 22 90 55 48 62 56 43

DK/NA 10 12 1 15 9 10 9 14



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Safer 38% 41% 35% 27% 47% 32% 39% 15% 36%

Less safe 52 51 55 63 42 55 49 80 58

DK/NA 10 9 9 11 11 12 12 5 6



HAVE KIDS <18 YRS

Gun......... DENSITY............ InPublic

HsHld Owner City Suburb Rural Yes School



Safer 47% 54% 29% 32% 58% 33% 33%

Less safe 41 35 63 58 32 58 57

DK/NA 12 11 9 10 10 9 10





32. In general, do you think Florida is doing enough to address gun violence, doing too much, or do you think more needs to be done to address gun violence?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Doing enough 22% 44% 2% 20% 28% 17% 26% 27%

Doing too much 4 6 - 5 6 1 3 6

More to be done 70 45 95 70 61 77 68 60

DK/NA 5 4 2 5 5 5 3 7



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Doing enough 25% 20% 22% 21% 32% 23% 27% 8% 19%

Doing too much 7 4 3 2 8 2 5 - 3

More to be done 64 73 72 71 57 69 63 92 73

DK/NA 4 4 4 6 3 7 5 - 5



HAVE KIDS <18 YRS

Gun......... DENSITY............ InPublic

HsHld Owner City Suburb Rural Yes School



Doing enough 29% 35% 19% 22% 29% 21% 20%

Doing too much 5 7 2 3 7 4 4

More to be done 62 56 74 70 57 74 76

DK/NA 4 3 5 5 7 - 1





33. Do you support or oppose allowing trained teachers and school officials to carry guns on school grounds?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Support 40% 73% 11% 38% 47% 33% 44% 51%

Oppose 57 24 87 59 50 63 55 45

DK/NA 3 3 2 3 3 3 1 5



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Support 43% 38% 43% 35% 54% 42% 48% 13% 36%

Oppose 52 59 55 62 44 54 50 82 60

DK/NA 4 3 3 3 2 4 3 5 3



HAVE KIDS <18 YRS

Gun......... DENSITY............ InPublic

HsHld Owner City Suburb Rural Yes School



Support 50% 57% 35% 38% 54% 39% 35%

Oppose 47 41 60 60 42 59 62

DK/NA 3 2 4 2 4 2 2





34. Which of these do you think would do more to reduce gun violence in schools: stricter gun laws or armed teachers in schools?

WHITE......

COLLEGE DEG

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No



Stricter gun laws 58% 20% 94% 60% 50% 66% 55% 44%

Armed teachers 32 66 4 30 41 24 36 43

DK/NA 10 14 2 10 9 10 9 13



AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE.....

18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp



Stricter gun laws 59% 58% 58% 59% 40% 56% 49% 91% 63%

Armed teachers 34 34 33 31 51 31 40 7 29

DK/NA 7 8 9 10 9 12 11 2 8



HAVE KIDS <18 YRS

Gun......... DENSITY............ InPublic

HsHld Owner City Suburb Rural Yes School



Stricter gun laws 45% 38% 65% 58% 41% 61% 62%

Armed teachers 44 50 27 31 48 33 31

DK/NA 12 12 8 10 11 7 7

