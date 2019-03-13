Politics

Quinnipiac poll reveals details about Florida politics

Gov. Ron DeSantis approved by 59 percent of voters, poll shows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the gallery as he makes his state of the state speech on the first day of legislative session Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is the full news release and information from Quinnipiac University's latest polling data from Florida voters.

Florida voters approve 59-17 percent of the job newly-elected Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing, the highest approval rating for a Sunshine State governor in 10 years, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. Even Democrats approve of Gov. DeSantis, 42 - 28 percent. 

A total of 67 percent of Florida voters are "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" with the way things are going in the state today, tying the highest satisfaction rate since the independent Quinnipiac University Poll first asked this question in 2004. Another 30 percent are "somewhat dissatisfied" or "very dissatisfied." 

In addition, 71 percent of voters say Florida's economy is "excellent" or "good," the highest level ever for this measure, while 27 percent say the economy is "not so good" or "poor." Florida's economy is getting better, 37 percent of voters say, as 12 percent say it is getting worse and 49 percent say it's staying about the same. 

A total of 72 percent of Florida voters are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about climate change and 66 percent are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" that they or a member of their family "will be personally affected by climate change." 

Climate change is going to have a "significant negative effect on Florida" in their lifetime, 45 percent of voters say, as 48 percent say it will not. 

"Ron DeSantis won the governorship by the slimmest of margins, yet in his first two-plus months in office he has gotten off to a strong start. His 59 percent job approval today is better than most of his counterparts around the country," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "Part of Gov. DeSantis' success is his taking on issues such as the environment on which Republicans often don't focus. 

"Gov. DeSantis and the state's politicians are benefitting from an overall sunny mood among Floridians who are happy about the economy and life in general." 

Florida voters oppose 64 - 29 percent offshore drilling in the ocean off the coast. Republicans support offshore drilling 54 - 38 percent, the only listed party, gender, education, age or racial group to support drilling. 

Immigration 

Florida voters support 61 - 27 percent Gov. DeSantis' proposal to require local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities. Support is 68 - 21 percent among white voters, 51 - 39 percent among black voters and 48 - 39 percent among Hispanic voters. Democrats are opposed 50 - 37 percent, the only listed group in opposition. 

Voters support 57 - 35 percent a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. 

Undocumented immigrants are provided too much protection in Florida, 34 percent of voters say, as 25 percent say they are not provided enough protection and 26 percent say undocumented immigrants get the right amount of protection. 

Gun Control 

With a wide gender gap, Florida voters oppose 57 - 40 percent allowing trained teachers and school officials to carry guns on school grounds. Women oppose arming teachers 63 - 33 percent. Men are divided as 47 percent support the idea, with 50 percent opposed. 

Stricter gun laws would do more to reduce gun violence in schools, 58 percent of voters say, as 32 percent say armed teachers would do more to reduce gun violence in schools. Florida voters support stricter gun laws 59 - 37 percent. 

If more people carried guns, Florida would be less safe, 55 percent of voters say, while 35 percent of voters say the state would be safer. 

Approval Ratings for Sen. Rubio, Sen. Scott 

Florida voters approve 50 - 34 percent of the job U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is doing. 

Voters give U.S. Sen. Rick Scott a mixed 42 - 38 percent job approval rating. 

From March 6 - 11, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,058 Florida voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points, including the design effect. 

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues. 

Visit poll.qu.edu or www.facebook.com/quinnipiacpoll 

13. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Ron DeSantis is handling his job as governor?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              59%    82%    42%    56%    61%    58%    65%    71%
Disapprove           17      5     28     17     13     20     16     11
DK/NA                24     13     30     27     26     22     19     19
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              48%    56%    67%    64%    71%    65%    68%    44%    48%
Disapprove           15     22     16     14     11     14     13     22     22
DK/NA                38     22     17     22     17     20     19     34     30
 
 
14. Do you approve or disapprove of the way the state legislature is handling its job?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              40%    59%    26%    41%    43%    38%    39%    47%
Disapprove           33     18     44     32     30     35     36     27
DK/NA                27     22     30     27     27     27     25     26
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              51%    40%    41%    35%    48%    39%    43%    39%    37%
Disapprove           23     36     37     31     29     33     31     32     35
DK/NA                26     24     22     34     22     28     25     29     28
 
 
15. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Rick Scott is handling his job as United States Senator?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              42%    77%    15%    38%    46%    39%    41%    51%
Disapprove           38      9     67     37     33     42     40     28
DK/NA                20     14     18     24     21     20     18     21
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              43%    41%    42%    43%    53%    42%    47%    23%    44%
Disapprove           36     39     41     36     28     38     34     56     37
DK/NA                21     19     17     21     19     20     20     21     19
 
 
16. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Marco Rubio is handling his job as United States Senator?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Approve              50%    77%    29%    49%    52%    48%    48%    56%
Disapprove           34     13     55     32     31     37     42     27
DK/NA                15     10     16     18     16     15     10     17
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Approve              43%    54%    54%    52%    58%    48%    53%    37%    55%
Disapprove           30     31     38     34     31     36     34     41     30
DK/NA                27     15      8     14     11     16     14     22     15
 
 
18. In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in Florida today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Very satisfied       15%    34%     2%    11%    18%    12%    19%    18%
Smwht satisfied      52     53     48     54     54     51     49     58
Smwht dissatisfied   21      9     32     24     21     22     23     16
Very dissatisfied     9      3     15      8      5     12      8      5
DK/NA                 3      1      3      3      2      3      1      4
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Very satisfied        8%    16%    16%    19%    24%    14%    18%     3%    11%
Smwht satisfied      56     52     55     49     50     56     53     57     49
Smwht dissatisfied   25     20     19     21     20     18     19     25     24
Very dissatisfied    10     12      7      7      4      9      7     11     14
DK/NA                 1      -      4      4      1      4      2      3      3
 
 
19. Would you describe the state of Florida's economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Excellent            16%    32%     6%    12%    19%    13%    18%    19%
Good                 55     56     48     61     58     52     60     61
Not so good          20     10     30     20     15     24     17     12
Poor                  7      2     13      5      5      9      3      6
DK/NA                 3      1      3      2      3      2      2      3
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Excellent            17%    11%    17%    17%    23%    15%    19%     5%    13%
Good                 52     55     60     56     60     60     60     47     47
Not so good          19     21     18     18     11     17     14     34     26
Poor                  9     11      4      5      3      6      5     12     11
DK/NA                 3      1      1      4      2      3      2      1      3
 
 
20. Do you think Florida's economy is getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Better               37%    58%    18%    35%    44%    30%    39%    42%
Worse                12      6     18     13      8     16      9      7
The same             49     34     59     51     45     52     50     48
DK/NA                 3      2      4      2      3      3      2      4
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Better               34%    36%    43%    36%    47%    35%    41%    25%    33%
Worse                14     13      7      9      7      9      8     17     17
The same             50     48     49     50     44     52     48     58     46
DK/NA                 2      3      1      5      2      4      3      -      4
 
 
21. How concerned are you about climate change; very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Very concerned       44%    11%    77%    45%    35%    52%    44%    34%
Smwht concerned      28     33     15     32     33     23     27     28
Not so concerned     13     27      4      9     14     12     15     16
Not concerned at all 14     28      3     12     18     11     14     21
DK/NA                 1      1      -      2      1      1      -      2
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Very concerned       44%    42%    43%    48%    31%    45%    39%    59%    51%
Smwht concerned      32     34     23     22     30     25     27     24     32
Not so concerned     13     13     17     11     15     16     15      9     10
Not concerned at all 10     12     17     17     23     14     18      8      6
DK/NA                 1      -      -      2      1      1      1      -      1
 
 
22. How concerned are you that you or a member of your family will be personally affected by climate change: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Very concerned       39%    13%    66%    38%    30%    47%    40%    30%
Smwht concerned      27     24     27     30     30     24     23     26
Not so concerned     15     27      2     14     16     14     15     19
Not concerned at all 18     37      3     16     22     15     21     25
DK/NA                 1      1      2      1      2      -      1      -
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Very concerned       40%    37%    37%    40%    27%    41%    35%    48%    45%
Smwht concerned      29     30     25     27     25     24     25     35     29
Not so concerned     16     17     16     14     17     17     17      7     16
Not concerned at all 15     13     21     19     30     18     23      5     10
DK/NA                 -      4      -      -      1      -      1      5      -
 
 
23. Do you think Florida is doing enough to address climate change, doing too much, or do you think more needs to be done to address climate change?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Doing enough         23%    51%     2%    19%    25%    20%    27%    29%
Doing too much        5     10      -      7      9      2      5      8
More to be done      63     27     93     67     56     69     61     50
DK/NA                10     12      4      8     10      9      7     13
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Doing enough         13%    17%    26%    26%    34%    24%    28%     3%    17%
Doing too much        8      7      6      3     11      2      6      2      5
More to be done      69     67     61     58     47     62     55     88     69
DK/NA                10      8      8     12      8     12     10      7      9
 
 
24. Do you think that climate change is going to have a significant negative effect on Florida in your lifetime, or don't you think that?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Yes/Negative effect  45%    17%    71%    50%    39%    50%    44%    33%
No                   48     78     23     43     53     43     53     58
DK/NA                 8      6      6      8      8      7      3     10
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Yes/Negative effect  55%    53%    45%    35%    32%    43%    38%    70%    51%
No                   37     42     49     57     63     50     56     21     42
DK/NA                 7      5      6      8      6      7      7      9      8
 
 
25. Do you support or oppose a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              57%    30%    80%    58%    55%    59%    59%    41%
Oppose               35     64     12     31     39     31     35     46
DK/NA                 8      6      8     11      7     10      7     12
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              60%    63%    58%    49%    48%    51%    49%    78%    64%
Oppose               33     32     32     40     45     37     41     16     29
DK/NA                 7      5     10     11      7     12     10      6      7
 
 
26. Do you think that undocumented immigrants are provided with too much protection in Florida, not enough protection, or are undocumented immigrants provided with the right amount of protection in Florida?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Too much             34%    60%     9%    33%    39%    30%    37%    45%
Not enough           25      5     50     23     23     28     27     15
Right amount         26     25     26     28     27     25     26     21
DK/NA                14      9     15     16     11     17     11     19
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Too much             30%    31%    37%    38%    44%    39%    41%    18%    26%
Not enough           27     28     23     25     17     23     21     38     32
Right amount         36     28     26     19     28     20     23     30     33
DK/NA                 6     13     14     17     11     18     15     15      9
 
 
27. As you may know, Governor DeSantis has proposed a law that would require local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities. Do you support or oppose this proposal?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              61%    90%    37%    58%    65%    58%    63%    72%
Oppose               27      7     50     24     23     30     25     17
DK/NA                12      3     13     17     12     12     11     11
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              56%    62%    61%    64%    75%    63%    68%    51%    48%
Oppose               24     31     28     24     17     24     21     39     39
DK/NA                19      6     10     11      9     13     11     10     13
 
 
28. Do you support or oppose expanding the use of public funds to allow mostly low income children to attend private schools?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              50%    45%    52%    50%    52%    49%    43%    44%
Oppose               42     47     44     40     42     43     52     44
DK/NA                 7      7      4      9      6      9      5     12
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              68%    52%    51%    37%    48%    40%    44%    61%    62%
Oppose               27     43     41     53     45     50     48     35     33
DK/NA                 5      5      8     10      7     10      9      4      6
 
 
29. Do you support or oppose allowing offshore drilling in the ocean off the coast of Florida?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              29%    54%     8%    29%    38%    21%    30%    35%
Oppose               64     38     88     67     56     70     65     59
DK/NA                 7      8      5      5      5      9      5      7
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              29%    36%    29%    27%    43%    24%    32%    18%    28%
Oppose               64     59     66     64     54     68     62     77     62
DK/NA                 7      5      5      9      3      8      6      5     10
 
 
30. Do you support or oppose stricter gun laws in Florida?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              59%    29%    89%    60%    49%    67%    60%    47%
Oppose               37     67      7     36     47     27     36     47
DK/NA                 5      4      4      4      3      6      4      6
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              62%    55%    59%    61%    45%    59%    53%    80%    64%
Oppose               36     39     37     35     53     33     42     14     34
DK/NA                 3      5      4      4      1      8      5      6      2
 
                                                        HAVE KIDS <18 YRS
                     Gun.........  DENSITY............         InPublic
                     HsHld  Owner  City   Suburb Rural  Yes    School
 
Support              47%    43%    64%    62%    39%    64%    64%
Oppose               48     54     31     35     52     35     35
DK/NA                 5      3      4      3      9      1      1
 
 
31. If more people carried guns, do you think that Florida would be safer or less safe?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Safer                35%    67%     9%    31%    43%    28%    35%    42%
Less safe            55     22     90     55     48     62     56     43
DK/NA                10     12      1     15      9     10      9     14
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Safer                38%    41%    35%    27%    47%    32%    39%    15%    36%
Less safe            52     51     55     63     42     55     49     80     58
DK/NA                10      9      9     11     11     12     12      5      6
 
                                                        HAVE KIDS <18 YRS
                     Gun.........  DENSITY............         InPublic
                     HsHld  Owner  City   Suburb Rural  Yes    School
 
Safer                47%    54%    29%    32%    58%    33%    33%
Less safe            41     35     63     58     32     58     57
DK/NA                12     11      9     10     10      9     10
 
 
32. In general, do you think Florida is doing enough to address gun violence, doing too much, or do you think more needs to be done to address gun violence?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Doing enough         22%    44%     2%    20%    28%    17%    26%    27%
Doing too much        4      6      -      5      6      1      3      6
More to be done      70     45     95     70     61     77     68     60
DK/NA                 5      4      2      5      5      5      3      7
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Doing enough         25%    20%    22%    21%    32%    23%    27%     8%    19%
Doing too much        7      4      3      2      8      2      5      -      3
More to be done      64     73     72     71     57     69     63     92     73
DK/NA                 4      4      4      6      3      7      5      -      5
 
                                                        HAVE KIDS <18 YRS
                     Gun.........  DENSITY............         InPublic
                     HsHld  Owner  City   Suburb Rural  Yes    School
 
Doing enough         29%    35%    19%    22%    29%    21%    20%
Doing too much        5      7      2      3      7      4      4
More to be done      62     56     74     70     57     74     76
DK/NA                 4      3      5      5      7      -      1
 
 
33. Do you support or oppose allowing trained teachers and school officials to carry guns on school grounds?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Support              40%    73%    11%    38%    47%    33%    44%    51%
Oppose               57     24     87     59     50     63     55     45
DK/NA                 3      3      2      3      3      3      1      5
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Support              43%    38%    43%    35%    54%    42%    48%    13%    36%
Oppose               52     59     55     62     44     54     50     82     60
DK/NA                 4      3      3      3      2      4      3      5      3
 
                                                        HAVE KIDS <18 YRS
                     Gun.........  DENSITY............         InPublic
                     HsHld  Owner  City   Suburb Rural  Yes    School
 
Support              50%    57%    35%    38%    54%    39%    35%
Oppose               47     41     60     60     42     59     62
DK/NA                 3      2      4      2      4      2      2
 
 
34. Which of these do you think would do more to reduce gun violence in schools: stricter gun laws or armed teachers in schools?
                                                               WHITE......
                                                               COLLEGE DEG
                     Tot    Rep    Dem    Ind    Men    Wom    Yes    No
 
Stricter gun laws    58%    20%    94%    60%    50%    66%    55%    44%
Armed teachers       32     66      4     30     41     24     36     43
DK/NA                10     14      2     10      9     10      9     13
 
                     AGE IN YRS..............    WHITE.....
                     18-34  35-49  50-64  65+    Men    Wom    Wht    Blk    Hsp
 
Stricter gun laws    59%    58%    58%    59%    40%    56%    49%    91%    63%
Armed teachers       34     34     33     31     51     31     40      7     29
DK/NA                 7      8      9     10      9     12     11      2      8
 
                                                        HAVE KIDS <18 YRS
                     Gun.........  DENSITY............         InPublic
                     HsHld  Owner  City   Suburb Rural  Yes    School
 
Stricter gun laws    45%    38%    65%    58%    41%    61%    62%
Armed teachers       44     50     27     31     48     33     31
DK/NA                12     12      8     10     11      7      7

