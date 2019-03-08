Report: State attorney's ex-felon husband voted twice in Florida

The federal court hearing in Florida on whether to count thousands of rejected mail-in and provisional ballots concluded on Wednesday after more than five hours without a decision from Judge Mark Walker.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - David Ayala, the husbnad of the Orange-Osceola State Attorney, voted twice as a convicted felon in Florida despite saying he would only be able to register to vote after Florida voters approved Amendment 4 last year restoring non-violent convicted felons’ right to vote, reports the Orlando Sentinel.



State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s husband was an advocate for Amendment 4, which restored voting rights to more than 1.5 million former felons living in Florida, including David Ayala. The amendment went into effect this year, but Florida lawmakers are still working on implementing the law.



David Ayala served seven years in another state on a conviction for felony drug conspiracy and counterfeiting.



David Ayala told the Sentinel that when he “mistakenly registered to vote” in 2012 and voted that year and in 2014, he did not know he was ineligible to vote in Florida.



In January, reporters were there when David Ayala and his wife walked into the Orange County elections office. He told the Sentinel he was there to register to vote for the first time despite having previously registered and voted in Seminole County.

Ayala even wrote a letter to the editor encouraging Florida voters to vote for Amendment 4.

"I must follow the law but I cannot vote to elect those who make the laws," Ayala wrote a month before the 2018 midterm election.

News 6 has emailed and called David Ayala and Aramis Ayala for comment. This story will be updated when they respond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.