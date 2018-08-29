Republicans choose Matt Caldwell as Agriculture Commissioner nominee

ORLANDO, Fla. - Matt Caldwell won the Republican nomination for Agriculture Commissioner of Florida in Tuesday's primary election.

Caldwell will now face Democrat Nikki Fried in the Nov. 6 general election.

Republican Adam Putnam is term-limited as the current ag commissioner and cannot seek re-election. He ran for governor, losing to Ron DeSantis for the GOP nomination.

The official title of the post is Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the officeholder oversees gun permits, inspects gas pumps and roller coasters, fields consumer complaints and more.

The post serves a four-year term and allows candidates to hold the office for two terms at a yearly salary of $128,971.96.

Caldwell was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2010 in the Fort Myers area. He currently chairs the Government Accountability Committee, which oversees subcommittees regarding natural resources and public lands, transportation and infrastructure, local, federal, and military issues, and oversight of government operations, such as pensions and elections.

The rest of the field consisted of Baxter Troutman, Denise Grimsley and and Mike McCalister.

Troutman was a state representative from 2002 to 2010, serving District 66.

Grimsley, who has been a Florida senator since 2012, representing District 26 covering part of Polk County and an area north of Lake Okeechobee. She's current chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Grimsely served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2004 to 2012, representing District 77.

McCalister is a retired Army colonel who ran for governor in 2010 and U.S. Senate in 2012.

